Second man charged with murder after death of Walsall man in Blackpool

Ryan David Harvey

Officers were called to reports of people fighting on at Central Drive, Blackpool, at 5.33pm on Saturday, and upon arrival found 22-year-old Ryan David Harvey with a serious head injury.

Ryan was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but died on Tuesday morning, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a murder investigation.

Paul Atherton, 36, from Knowsley Crescent, Thornton Cleveleys, who was initially charged with wounding and assault, is now also charged with murder.

He is due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today, and is also charged with Section 47 assault.

This is in addition to Thomas Heaney, 32, of Cross Street, Fleetwood, who was charged with murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser created to help fund Ryan's funeral has raised £9,325, including donations from many Walsall FC players and staff. Ryan was a lifelong Walsall fan.

In a tribute, Ryan’s family described him as a "lifelong Walsall FC fan who lived and breathed football" and someone who "would do anything for anybody".

There is also a planned bike ride starting from the Spotted Cow in Bloxwich on July 9 at around 10am ahead of Walsall's friendly game against Aston Villa.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "I would ask anybody with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our enquiries to come forward as soon as possible.

"This happened on a busy street in the middle of the day where there were lots of people and traffic around.

"Anyone with information or footage is asked to email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 1127 of June 25."