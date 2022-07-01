Pervert used Snapchat to contact teenage girls before sexually assaulting them

Belal Hussain

Belal Hussain first contacted a 15-year-old girl via the social media network in June last year and met up with her in his car in West Bromwich.

Later that month he saw her with another 15-year-old girl and pressured both into sexual activity with him before giving them money.

After reporting the 34-year-old to West Midlands Police, the traumatised girls told officers they felt scared of Hussain and that they had been pressured by him.

Specialist officers in the force's Public Protection Unit carried out an investigation including checks on Hussain’s Snapchat account to identify him before arresting him three months later.

When his electronic devices were seized he refused to provide passwords and he did not co-operate during interviews.

Hussain, of Jesson Street, West Bromwich, was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child. He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court to three years and six months. He will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and will placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Investigating officer Pc Adrian Jackson, of the force's Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “This horrific exploitation and grooming of two teenage girls has had a devastating effect, with one of the girl’s attempting to take her own life.

“I’m relieved that she pulled through and even had the strength to speak out against the man who assaulted her, but I know the lifelong impact his actions will have had. We supported the girls throughout the investigation, along with partner agencies, including The Horizons Unit of Sandwell Children’s Trust.

"It was down to their courage in coming forward that we were able to convict Hussain and we hope this will provide some sense of justice following their traumatic ordeals."