Four teenagers arrested in connection with Walsall carjacking involving machete

Just before 8pm on Thursday, police spotted a car which was suspected to have been stolen on the M6.

They followed the car to Holly Lane in Erdington, where four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The car, a Honda CRV, was stolen from a man in Pelsall earlier that day.

Both the car and a machete have been recovered for forensic examination.

The boys, two aged 16, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old all remain in custody while police investigations continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "Catching car thieves remains a priority for us and we have officers patrolling around the clock and through the night responding to suspicious activity.