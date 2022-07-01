Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four teenagers arrested in connection with Walsall carjacking involving machete

By Nathan RoweWalsallCrimePublished:

Four teenage boys have been arrested after a carjacking involving a machete in Walsall.

The boys, two aged 16, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old all remain in custody while police investigations continue
The boys, two aged 16, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old all remain in custody while police investigations continue

Just before 8pm on Thursday, police spotted a car which was suspected to have been stolen on the M6.

They followed the car to Holly Lane in Erdington, where four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The car, a Honda CRV, was stolen from a man in Pelsall earlier that day.

Both the car and a machete have been recovered for forensic examination.

The boys, two aged 16, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old all remain in custody while police investigations continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "Catching car thieves remains a priority for us and we have officers patrolling around the clock and through the night responding to suspicious activity.

"You can get car security advice and find out what we’re doing to stop car crime on our website: west-midlands.police.uk."

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News