'What's happened to the world?' - Wolverhampton stabbing shocks community as teen dies

The crime scene at Mount Road, Lanesfield. Photo: SnapperSK.

The teenager was found with fatal stab wounds at around 8.30pm on Wednesday evening in the Lanesfield area of the city, but sadly nothing could be done to save him.

The boy was fatally wounded and left to die in the middle of Mount Road, near the junction with Pugh Road, where he was found by a member of the public.

Police have now launched a murder investigation and a cordon remains in place on Mount Road.

Nearby residents physically recoiled with shock as they found out the news, shattering the peaceful conception of their community.

"It's so sad, I can't think of anybody losing a child," one resident said, while another added: "It's absolutely terrible. What's happened to the world?"

Many people could not believe the tragedy had unfolded in such a quiet area of the city, which is home to a large number of pensioners.

One man on the adjoining Beach Avenue heard "a commotion" and a woman on Pugh Road saw an ambulance rush past, but nearly all other residents outside of the police cordon heard nothing at all.

When news broke late on Wednesday night, residents rushed out of their houses to see what was going on.

A woman who lives on Pugh Road said: "I've never seen so many people come out into the streets in their pyjamas and dressing gowns."

The woman reported seeing a group of seven or eight men and boys walking up and down Pugh Road on Wednesday evening.

"I saw them going up and down the street and I thought they might be spotting cars. There were two lads standing in our gateway and there was someone else in a grey car.

"My husband went out and sat on the wall and he said "oh my god".

"It's just such a damn shame - someone told me it was someone's prom night last night.

"This street's usually so quiet, you sit here and you don't see or hear a soul."

The tragedy comes just a month after another teenager was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton, amidst fears of rocketing levels of youth violence.

15-year-old Zane Smart was murdered in The Haymarket area Pendeford on Friday, May 27, having suffered a stab wound to the chest.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been set a provisional trial date of February 6, 2023.