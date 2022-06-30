Walsall teenager with learning difficulties smashed up a home and was involved in disorder

Croft Street, Birchills where the attack happened

The jury previously found Shafiq Ur Rehman, aged 18, did commit burglary, intent to cause unlawful damage, possession of a blade and wounding and delivered its final verdict on a charge of beating today.

Due to the defendant's learning disability he was found not fit to plead and the jury was only required to decide whether or not he carried out the act.

Rehman, of Mary Street, was on trial of accused of wounding Tahir Mahmood in Birchills, on January 24. Rehman hit Mahmood with a sword, drawing blood. The violence was part of a long running feud between families in Walsall.