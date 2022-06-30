Notification Settings

Walsall teenager with learning difficulties smashed up a home and was involved in disorder

By Adam Smith

A teenager with learning difficulties did carry out a beating as part of a family feud in Walsall, a court has decided.

Croft Street, Birchills where the attack happened
Croft Street, Birchills where the attack happened

The jury previously found Shafiq Ur Rehman, aged 18, did commit burglary, intent to cause unlawful damage, possession of a blade and wounding and delivered its final verdict on a charge of beating today.

Due to the defendant's learning disability he was found not fit to plead and the jury was only required to decide whether or not he carried out the act.

Rehman, of Mary Street, was on trial of accused of wounding Tahir Mahmood in Birchills, on January 24. Rehman hit Mahmood with a sword, drawing blood. The violence was part of a long running feud between families in Walsall.

He and his brothers also kicked in the front door of a Birchills home on April 4, 2021, before entering and smashing up a TV and ornaments, then punching the householder Karim Kauser in the face.

Crime
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

