Home Secretary Priti Patel visits region to find out how police are preparing for the Commonwealth Games

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been visitng the region to find out how the police are preparing for the Commonwealth Games. Photo: @WestMidsPCC

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster welcomed the politician and also called on her "to level up and replace the 1,000 missing police officers from our region".

The office for the police and crime commissioner revealed that he had visited on social media alongside pictures showing her greeting police officers.

A post on Twitter said: "PCC @SimonFoster4PCC welcomed Home Secretary @pritipatel to @WMPolice.

"She visited to find out how the force is preparing for @birminghamcg22

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been visitng the region to find out how the police are preparing for the Commonwealth Games. Photo: @WestMidsPCC

"The PCC also called on the Home Secretary to level up and replace the 1,000 missing police officers from our region."

The Commonwealth Games, which are being held in Birmingham, will run from July 28 to August 8.

In May, it was reported that a new policing operation had begun ahead of the games.

West Midlands Police launched Project Servator, a high-visibility police operation which is designed to reassure the public and deter hostile, disruptive and criminal activity.

Chief Superintendent David Sturman said: "Project Servator can happen at any time and any place and it is a highly visible police operation which involved a number of my police resources, including things like police, dog assets and armed officers.

"It's designed to deter hostile, disruptive and criminal activity prior to the Commonwealth Games and can pop up at any time and any place.

"It's targeted and intelligence-led, but also, the public shouldn't be worried about it."

Chief Superintendent Sturman said he wanted the public to help with operation by keeping their eyes and ears open to help the games to stay safe and secure.