Extra police powers after teenagers 'with weapons' cause disorder at bus station

Dispersal area

The order is in place until 1.30pm this Saturday, July 2 and gives police extra powers to break up groups and ask anyone to leave the area whose behaviour will cause alarm, harassment or distress.

It follows a disorder in West Bromwich Bus Station on Wednesday evening, where some teenagers were said to have weapons.

A spokesperson for Sandwell Police said: "Youth violence needs to stop and we have officers monitoring buses, patrolling the streets and stopping anyone they suspect of being involved in violence.