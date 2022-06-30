Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Extra police powers after teenagers 'with weapons' cause disorder at bus station

By Nathan RoweWest BromwichCrimePublished:

A dispersal order has been put in place after disorder involving teenagers believed to have been carrying weapons at West Bromwich Bus Station.

Dispersal area
Dispersal area

The order is in place until 1.30pm this Saturday, July 2 and gives police extra powers to break up groups and ask anyone to leave the area whose behaviour will cause alarm, harassment or distress.

It follows a disorder in West Bromwich Bus Station on Wednesday evening, where some teenagers were said to have weapons.

A spokesperson for Sandwell Police said: "Youth violence needs to stop and we have officers monitoring buses, patrolling the streets and stopping anyone they suspect of being involved in violence.

"If you have any information that could help keep young people safe, message us on Live Chat quoting reference number 1880-230622."

Crime
News
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News