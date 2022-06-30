Extra police powers after teenagers 'with weapons' cause disorder at bus station

The order is in place until 1.30pm this Saturday, July 2 and gives police extra powers to break up groups and ask anyone to leave the area whose behaviour will cause alarm, harassment or distress.
It follows a disorder in West Bromwich Bus Station on Wednesday evening, where some teenagers were said to have weapons.
A spokesperson for Sandwell Police said: "Youth violence needs to stop and we have officers monitoring buses, patrolling the streets and stopping anyone they suspect of being involved in violence.
"If you have any information that could help keep young people safe, message us on Live Chat quoting reference number 1880-230622."