West Midlands Police takes on almost 50 new trainee detectives to tackle crime

Trainee detectives with their trainers

From this week the 47 trainee detective constables, who were recruited under the Police:Now National Detective Programme, will be investigating cases, managing crime scenes and making arrests.

They were among 170 new officers to attend a course which included handling complex cases, first aid and officer safety training followed by the National Investigators’ Exam.

Among the force's recruits was Trainee Detective Constable Holly Curtis, a former Refuge independent domestic violence adviser, who said: “I have always aspired to join the police in an investigative role, to help those in need and prevent crime in our communities. The Police:Now National Detective Programme has afforded me the opportunity to do this.

Holly Curtis

“The Police:Now academy has been extremely enjoyable and has provided us with an in-depth knowledge of the core principles at the heart of policing. This has prepared me and my fellow colleagues with invaluable skills which we will continue to develop in force.

"We are all very keen to apply our new skills in the West Midlands and join our colleagues in making a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

Others include Trainee Detective Constable Neeya Gill who was presented with a Special Achievement Award at the academy closing ceremony, for her dedication to duty after springing into action to assist with a road collision while off duty. She used her new skills to help detain two men at the scene, while two others administered first aid to an injured member of the public involved in a fight and restrained another until response officers arrived..

Neeya Gill with Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra

The new officers will complete the two-year programme on the job and also work towards their Graduate Diploma in Professional Policing Practice in partnership with the University of Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, four officers were seconded by the force as academy trainers.

Detective Sergeant Sian Edwards said: “I’ve been in the force for 20 years, in various roles within the Public Protection Unit and currently on the Professional Development Unit. I joined Police:Now’s academy because I have worked with a number of students from different entry routes in the last few years, who all have aspirations to work on response, traffic, firearms or the dog unit - but rarely aspire to be investigators. I wanted to work with students who aspire to be great detectives, to work on the cases which would otherwise fail if not for thorough and meticulous investigative work.

“There are so many amazing participants at Police:Now who have thrived at the academy, their work rate and information absorption rate is commendable. They have potential to make a real impact in whichever investigative department they pursue.”