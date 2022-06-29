Walsall machete victim sure of attacker's identity, court told

WOLVERHAMPTON ALAN FOGARASY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 15/02/18.GV Wolverhampton Crown Court . Stock picture Wolverhampton Crown Court..

Tahir Mahmood was cross examined at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday about events that happened in Croft Street, Leamore, on January 24 this year.

Rehman, 18, of Mary Street, Birchills, is accused of burglary together with two offences of possession of a blade and others of wounding and assault by beating.

The court heard that Mr Mahmood had left his home in Mary Street at around 4.30am to go to work and was aware of footsteps as he approached his car on the opposite side of the road.

He said he was chased by two men - whom he identified as Rehman and Uzman Khan - until eventually both men fell, and he was threatened by Rehman with a sword and one with a stick.

Speaking through an interpreter he said: "I have known Shafiq for quite a few years and shouted at him to tell Uzman not to hit me, which he did, but the sword was still raised so I grabbed his arm to stop it coming down at me.

"He told me if I released his arm he wouldn't use the weapon so I did and he brought it down on me, drawing blood and causing a big wound."

Mr Mahmood escaped to his mother in law's and was later taken to hospital.

When questioned on whether he could be sure one of the men who chased and attacked him was Rehman - even though both were wearing hats and covid masks, which were covering their faces - he said: "One hundred times out of one hundred."

Rehman is also accused of being involved in a previous disorder on April 4 last year at a house in nearby Lewis Street, when he and his brothers Fizaan and Rafiq allegedly kicked in the front door before entering and smashing up a TV and ornaments, then punching the householder, Karim Kauser, in the face.

But Stephen Spencer, defending. said that in both cases it would have been far from clear whether Rehman was one of the people at the scene.

He said: "In the case of the attack in the house, it was an evening, the lighting was low and we have heard from the daughter of Mrs Kauser, that it all happened very quickly. She didn't really get much sight of her attacker and she shut herself behind a door to avoid the trouble, so it would have been quite difficult to identify him.

"It was 4.30am when Tahir Mahmood was attacked, there was only residential street lighting so it can't have really been clear as to who the attackers were. He was approached from behind and then even when they came face to face, the two attackers were covered up with hats and covid masks as we have heard.

"Mr Mahmood has told us he has known the defendant for many years and that he recognised him because of a distinctive eye and a crooked tooth but that wouldn't have been visible in the incident in question. He also said there is a resemblance with a number of other members of the family, so again it isn't clear who it was.

"In some ways if he had never met him before but recognised him through the eyes or the teeth that would have been more understandable but he wouldn't have got a clear look at him due to the masks."

Due to the defendant's learning disability he was found not fit to plead and the jury is only required to decide whether or not he carried out the act.