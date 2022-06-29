Trio sentenced to 70 years for the murder of teenager Kimani Martin in Tividale

Kisharne Campbell will be behind bars for at least 30 years

Tipton drug dealing rapper Kisharne Campbell, 24, has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years for murder, Atif Khan, 25, was sent down for a minimum 27 years for murder and Usman Amjad, 22, was handed18 years for manslaughter.

Kimani Martin was just 18-years-old when he was shot dead in a taxi by Campbell on Dudley Road East on June 20 last year in revenge after robbing and kidnapping Campbell and Luke Adams, who was found not guilty of murder after the trial.

Martin had lured the pair to Aston on the promise of converting their cocaine into crack cocaine but instead robbed and kidnapped the pair. Just 15 minutes after leaving them in Tipton his taxi had been hunted down and he was shot dead by a shotgun wielded by Campbell.

Before Justice Melbourne Inman QC sentenced the three Kimani's mother Marcia McLean's statement was read out.

She said: "My son's death has ripped my family apart. His life was taken in the most violent way just 18 days after his 18th birthday, his 19th birthday would have been during this trial. No mother should have to mark her son's birthday like this.

"Kimani never had the chance to have children, no opportunity for personal growth. He posed no threat to the killers and was murdered in such a horrific way, it is wicked beyond words. He was killed due to streetcred.

"He was my youngest child, and my carer, he was a massive support and and I feel totally empty. I have sadness, anger, rage and hurt. Kimani was groomed by drug gangs, he wanted to get out of gangs, he looked into my eyes but could not say what was troubling him."

She added: "As long as these drugs are about then a lot of mothers will lose their children."

Sentencing Campbell, of Vicarage Road, Tipton, to life imprisonment with a minimum of 30 years, the judge told him: "You were involved in the world of Class A drug dealing, which you admit violence is often involved. I accept you account of being robbed maybe true. Your reaction was to launch a murderous attack.

"After you shot Kimani Martin you were intent on finding the other two. The circumstances do not offer any mitigation. You gave varying lying accounts and have shown no remorse."

Atif Khan, 25, of Park Lane, Tipton, who was newly married with a newborn baby when he decided to help Campbell hunt down Martin by driving the VW Golf which the fatal shot came from, and then who circled round to quiz the driver about the other passengers whereabouts.

Khan, who had no previous convictions, fled to Pakistan after the shooting but subsequently returned to the UK and arrested.

Atif Khan was sentenced to 27 years

Sentencing Khan to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 27 years Justice Inman said: "You played an important role in the co-ordination of the cars and the shotgun, and you chased after the taxi and drove it so Campbell could shoot at the taxi.

"It was your actions as driver that put Campbell in position to shoot. You have shown no remorse."

Sentencing Amjad, of Wood Green Road, Wednesbury, the judge said: "You have not answered any questions to police, or gave evidence. You knew that Campbell had a loaded shotgun and would use it. You helped provide the gun for Campbell, shotguns are very dangerous. The use of the shotgun and put the taxi driver in danger.

"Guns are a scourge of this city. We continually see the awful consequences of those who use guns and who use them must get deterrent sentences."

Usman Amjad

Justice Inman also praised the detectives who compiled the case against the defendants in particular those who painstakingly put together the CCTV timeline of the pivotal 15 minutes before the murder.