Family feud behind machete disorder in Walsall street

The scene at Croft Street, Walsall

Shafiq Ur Rehman, 18, is on trial accused of being wounding Tahir Mahmood who was allegedly set upon by two males, in Croft School, Birchills, on January 24 as he headed to work at about 4.30am.

Wolverhampton Crown Court also heard that the defendant was also involved in a previous disorder in on April 4 last year at a house in nearby Lewis Street when he and his brothers Fizaan and Rafiq were accused of kicking in the front door before entering and smashing up a TV and ornaments, before punching the householder Karim Kauser in the face.

Mr Ben Williams, prosecuting barrister told the jury: "The background appears to be a long running feud between members of the defendant's family and the the victims' families. There is no suggestion that the victims were directly involved in the dispute and were just caught up in it.

"Unlike other cases which may depend on a defendant's state of mind or intention, you only have to decide the he did the physical act. It is a limited scope that you have to consider.

"The daughter of Karim Kauser was at home with her brother and nephews watching TV in the back living room while her father was upstairs. At about 8.30pm she heard a smashing sound coming from the front room."

Giving evidence the told the court as her mother Karim returned to see what was going on, Ur Rehman struck her on her left jaw causing bleed.

Rehman, of Mary Street, Birchills, is accused of an offence of burglary together with others with intent to cause unlawful damage, two offences of possession of a blade, wounding, assault by beating.