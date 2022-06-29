Notification Settings

Appeal for witnesses to "nasty attack" on boy in Birmingham street

Police are appealing for help in getting to the bottom of what officers are describing as "nasty attack" on a youth.

West Midlands Police said the boy was badly beaten in a sustained attack which a number of people witnessed, in Faulkners Farm Drive, Erdington, just before 4pm on Monday.

The investigating officers are appealing for the youth, who is thought to be around 15 or 16-years-old, to contact them so they can ensure that he is all right.

Images of the incident are being reviewed and a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault on Wednesday in relation to the incident.

Any witnesses with information are also been urged to contact the force.

"We realise you may be frightened, but please do the right thing and tell us what you know," the force stated.

Contact the officers via the force Live Chat facility of phone 101 quoting crime reference number 20/481489/22.

