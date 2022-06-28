Woman, 18, in hospital after being hit by car in Stourbridge

The 18-year-old was hit by a BMW in Junction Road at around 3.25pm on Monday.

West Midlands Police said the driver of the car left the scene on foot but a 19-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was later released under investigation.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Junction Road, Stourbridge on Monday at around 3.25pm following a collision.

"A woman was hit by a BMW before the driver of the car left the scene on foot.

"The 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. He was later released under investigation.