Woman, 18, in hospital after being hit by car in Stourbridge

By Lisa O'BrienStourbridgePublished: Last Updated:

A woman has been taken to hospital in a 'serious but stable' condition after being hit by a car in Stourbridge.

The 18-year-old was hit by a BMW in Junction Road at around 3.25pm on Monday.

West Midlands Police said the driver of the car left the scene on foot but a 19-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was later released under investigation.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Junction Road, Stourbridge on Monday at around 3.25pm following a collision.

"A woman was hit by a BMW before the driver of the car left the scene on foot.

"The 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. He was later released under investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via live chat quoting log 2391 of 27 June."

