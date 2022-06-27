Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Masked men threaten teenage girl with knife at Wednesbury park

By Lisa O'BrienWednesburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two masked men threatened a teenage girl with a knife at a park in Wednesbury.

Kings Hill Park, Wednesbury. Photo: Google.
Kings Hill Park, Wednesbury. Photo: Google.

Sandwell Police are appealing for information following the incident at Kings Hill Park, off Old Park Road, on Monday, June 6, at about 8pm.

The men ran off into the trees and the girl was not injured but was "extremely frightened", police say.

Police have issued descriptions of the offenders and are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Appealing on social media, Sandwell Police said: "Were you at Kings Hill Park, off Old Park Road in #Wednesbury, three weeks ago today, on Monday 6 June, at around 8pm?

"We're hoping you can help with our enquiries after a teenage girl was threatened with a knife by two masked men.

"They ran off into the trees and thankfully the girl wasn't injured but she was extremely frightened.

"The two men were both described as about 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and wearing black tracksuits, one with a white T-shirt, the other one had on a grey T-shirt.

"If you were in the park or around the area at the time - it was the Monday evening after the long bank holiday weekend - and saw anything you think may help, please let us know.

"You can contact us via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting 20/532269/22."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News