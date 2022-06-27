Group of youths wanted after man beaten and robbed in Walsall

Police wish to speak to these people

A 21-year-old man was attacked by four people who repeatedly punched and kicked him before stealing his phone.

The incident took place on June 5, at St Lawrence Way, Darlaston, just before 10am.

Police have now released images of four youths they wish to speak to, and have urged members of the public to step forward if they have any information.

"We’d urged members of the public to get in touch, you can give information anonymously at CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

"Or use our Live Chat service on our website west-midlands.police.uk.