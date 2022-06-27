Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Group of youths wanted after man beaten and robbed in Walsall

By Nathan RoweWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police want to speak to a group of youths after a man was beaten and robbed in Walsall.

Police wish to speak to these people
Police wish to speak to these people

A 21-year-old man was attacked by four people who repeatedly punched and kicked him before stealing his phone.

The incident took place on June 5, at St Lawrence Way, Darlaston, just before 10am.

Police have now released images of four youths they wish to speak to, and have urged members of the public to step forward if they have any information.

Police wish to speak with these people

A spokesperson for Walsall Police said: "We want to talk to these youths after a man was violently beaten and robbed in Walsall.

"The 21-year-old man was attacked by four people who repeatedly punched and kicked him and stole his phone.

"This was on St Lawrence Way, Darlaston, just before 10am on June 5.

"We’d urged members of the public to get in touch, you can give information anonymously at CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

"Or use our Live Chat service on our website west-midlands.police.uk.

"Please quote crime number 20/512713/22."

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News