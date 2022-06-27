Grieving mum's plea for son's killers to 'search their conscience' 10 years after stabbing

Emer Kirwan

Tom Kirwan's killers are still at large as no-one has been charged with the murder outside the Uberra nightclub in Wolverhampton in July 2012.

The 23-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers fan, who lived in Oxley and worked at Bridgnorth Aluminium, was fatally stabbed after violence broke out near the club, which later became the Canal Club and is now Rodeos restaurant.

Tom had been engaged to Jade Elwell and was the first born of mum Emer. She has again renewed an appeal for his killers to come forward.

"Tom was an amazing son, kind and generous," said Emer who spoke of the murder "destroying" all her family and the fruitless search for his killers being 10 long years.

Tom Kirwan was fatally stabbed 10 years ago

Even though the charity Crimestoppers recently upped a reward from £20,000 to £30,000 they are awaiting a breakthrough.

Ms Kirwan, speaking on the BBC, appealed for people to "search their conscience" to ease the family's pain.

"Just pick up the phone and tell what you saw that night. However small is may be to you. I know that there are a few people there that night who haven't come forward."

She urged the culprit or culprits to give themselves up.

"To lose something that you have carried for none months and protected and looked after, and to then have to lose him because someone thought it was OK to hurt him it torments me every day. My heart has been ripped open.

"No parent should have to bury their child.

"Now is the time to look deep into your conscience and pick up the phone and give us something. It has destroyed every part of the family."

Flowers left near Uberra nightclub

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards from West Midlands Police appeared on a recent edition of Crimewatch appealing to people who were at the nightclub on July 8, 2012 to come forward with information on Tom's murder.

He added: "We know inside the club there was a minor dispute - when the people came out the club, we know there was quite a big dispute in the street. People turned up in cars and tragically during that disturbance, Tom was stabbed.

"CCTV shows Tom coming out of the club before that disturbance. Unfortunately the actual incident where Tom was stabbed wasn’t captured on CCTV and this is why one of the reasons why I’m here today.

"We’ve prosecuted six people for their part in the disturbance but unfortunately we haven’t been able to charge anyone with Tom’s murder as of yet."