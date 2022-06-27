PC Markham and PC Teall made the find on Vicarage Road yesterday and took to social media to share the find.
The post invited the owner to come forward to claim the bags containing Class B drugs from the police station, where matters will be discussed further.
At least three bags full of plants can be seen in images shared online.
A spokesperson for Smethwick Police said: "If anyone wants to come and claim this lot of cannabis disposed of in Vicarage Road Smethwick we will be waiting for you at the station to discuss the matter."