Bags of cannabis found dumped on the side of Smethwick road

By Nathan Rowe

Black bags containing cannabis dumped on a residential street in Smethwick have been retrieved by police.

PC Markham and PC Teall with their find

PC Markham and PC Teall made the find on Vicarage Road yesterday and took to social media to share the find.

The post invited the owner to come forward to claim the bags containing Class B drugs from the police station, where matters will be discussed further.

At least three bags full of plants can be seen in images shared online.

A spokesperson for Smethwick Police said: "If anyone wants to come and claim this lot of cannabis disposed of in Vicarage Road Smethwick we will be waiting for you at the station to discuss the matter."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

