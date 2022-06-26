Appeal to find fleeing Stourbridge crash driver

Officers are now making inquiries in a bid to find the driver which left the scene in the aftermath.
Witnesses or anyone with information should send a message via website west-midlands.police.uk via Live Chat quoting reference number 1399-250622.
Police are appealing for help to find a driver who fled after a crash involving a car and a van in Stourbridge. Motorists faced congestion on roads in the Amblecote area following the collision which happened shortly before 11.30am, in Wollaston Road, on Saturday.
