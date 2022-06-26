Notification Settings

Appeal to find fleeing Stourbridge crash driver

By Deborah HardimanStourbridgeCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for help to find a driver who fled after a crash involving a car and a van in Stourbridge. Motorists faced congestion on roads in the Amblecote area following the collision which happened shortly before 11.30am, in Wollaston Road, on Saturday.

Officers are now making inquiries in a bid to find the driver which left the scene in the aftermath.

Witnesses or anyone with information should send a message via website west-midlands.police.uk via Live Chat quoting reference number 1399-250622.

