Motor and electric scooters seized in crackdown on off-road nuisance

By Deborah Hardiman

Officers have issued fixed penalty tickets to two people spotted on off-road bikes as part of an operation to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

They also seized a motor for no tax and two electric scooters were seized from the owners after a series of patrols in the Harden, Leamore, Beechdale and Reedswood areas of Walsall.

The operation followed complaints from residents fed up with nuisance riders.

In addition five owners were handed Section 59 orders, meaning that if the machines are used in future incidents of anti-social behaviour officers can seize them.

Pc Emily Lees, of Blakenall Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We have conducted a number of proactive patrols in hotspot areas such as Chapel Street, Northumberland Avenue, Stephenson Avenue and Reedswood Way.

"The aim was to target anti-social behaviour involving vehicles and off road bikes."

The team added that bodycam footage will be reviewed in a bid to identify a number riders filmed in the area.

Officers also appealed to residents to inform then of other trouble spots in the vicinity.









