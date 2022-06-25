Eight more arrests in new drugs and cash raids in Staffordshire

The suspects, aged between 26- 42, and were nabbed on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs by Staffordshire Police in partnership with officers from te National Crime Agency.

In the operation on Friday the force seized a further estimated £8,000 in cash and and estimated £10,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants.

Detective Inspector Tim Boulton, from Staffordshire’s Major and Organised Crime Unit, said: “We continue to target those concerned in the sale and supply of drugs across Staffordshire.

“I hope these arrests, along with the eleven yesterday, shows local residents that we are committed in our fight against organised crime.

“Intelligence from the community is also really important to us. Your information can help us to build up a picture of what is happening in your area so we can take the appropriate action.”

These latest arrests follow the confiscation of £100,000 in cash, and suspected illicit drugs worth an estimated £60,000 in raids in Walsall and across Staffordshire on June 23.