Sentencing of Kidderminster store robbery pair delayed

By Deborah HardimanKidderminsterCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Sentencing of two men who carried out an armed robbery at Kidderminster's Matalan store has been delayed.

Armed police cordoned off the Park Butts Ringway retail park. Image: Google.
Stephen Soley, aged 37, and Dean Buckley, aged 45, admitted carrying out offences of robbery, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an offensive weapon and theft from a motor vehicle following an incident at Park Butts Ringway retail park, Kidderminster on April 9.

The matter, heard at Worcester Crown Court, has twice been adjourned.

Soley, of Stourbridge Road, Kidderminster, and Buckley, of no fixed address, were both remanded in custody following the hearing on Friday after a judge adjourned the case until August.

The pair were arrested after armed police descended on Kidderminster, responding to reports of an armed robbery. Officers were called to the retail park at around 8.30am and cordoned off the area.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

