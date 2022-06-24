Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hunt for attacker after man stabbed in the chest in Stafford

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in the chest in Stafford.

Rosewood Gardens
Rosewood Gardens

Police were called just after 4am on Saturday to reports of a man being stabbed on Rosewood Gardens.

The man was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-20s, of a skinny build and with blond hair.

He was seen running towards Doxey.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 16 of June 18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News