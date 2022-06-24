Hunt for attacker after man stabbed in the chest in Stafford

Rosewood Gardens

Police were called just after 4am on Saturday to reports of a man being stabbed on Rosewood Gardens.

The man was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-20s, of a skinny build and with blond hair.

He was seen running towards Doxey.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 16 of June 18.