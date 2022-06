Nathaniel Nugent, a rapper, allegedly stabbed Solomon Gordon repeatedly during an incident at a house, in Suffolk Road , on July 24 last year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court previously heard that the defendant attacked Mr Gordon after finding him with his face covered at the home of his son's mother. Nugent, of Clive Road, in Redditch, claimed he was acting in self-defence. The prosecution said Mr Gordon was unarmed.