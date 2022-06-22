Notification Settings

West Bromwich paedophile jailed for sexually touching girl

By Sunil MiddaWest BromwichCrimePublished:

A 50-year-old West Bromwich man has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for indecently touching a girl aged under 13.

Jailed: Steven Nightingale
Jailed: Steven Nightingale

Steven Nightingale, aged 50, touched the youngster and made suggestive sexual comments on an evening last summer.

The girl raised the alarm with a relative on the same day and West Midlands Police were called.

Nightingale was arrested at his home in All Saints Way the following the morning.

He was found guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, June 17, and jailed.

Nightingale was also given a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years, designed to protect children from him in the future, and ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

PC Adrian Jackson, from the West Midlands Police child abuse investigation team, said: “This has had a devastating impact on the young girl and her family.

“While she wasn’t physically hurt, it was a really traumatic ordeal.

“Luckily, she was able to provide a detailed account of what happened which ensured we were able to bring Nightingale to justice.

“Thankfully, the young girl has been really well supported by her family and is now doing well.”

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

