Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man exposes himself to woman in Kinver

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Kinver.

At 11.20am on Wednesday, June 8, a woman was walking her dog along a pathway at Friars Gorge near to Ridge Hill Woods and fields, when a man walking towards her exposed himself.

The walkway is accessible from Bells Lane, Wordsley, at one end and Lawnswood, near the Roe Deer Restaurant, the other end.

Officers would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time, who may have seen this offender, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the areas at the time of the incidents.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or 101, quoting incident number 753 of June 8.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News