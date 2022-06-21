Man exposes himself to woman in Kinver

At 11.20am on Wednesday, June 8, a woman was walking her dog along a pathway at Friars Gorge near to Ridge Hill Woods and fields, when a man walking towards her exposed himself.

The walkway is accessible from Bells Lane, Wordsley, at one end and Lawnswood, near the Roe Deer Restaurant, the other end.

Officers would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time, who may have seen this offender, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the areas at the time of the incidents.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or 101, quoting incident number 753 of June 8.