Man found begging and carrying weapon is jailed

David Tuck, 32 of Huntington Terrace Road, Cannock, was found guilty of begging in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was jailed for 26 weeks.

Inspector Christopher Moss, of Cannock Chase neighbourhood policing team, said: “David Tuck is a persistent beggar and has been a menace to those who live and work in Cannock, along with visitors to the town.

“Persistent begging intimidates members of the public and has an effect on local businesses. Tuck has been arrested numerous times for this offence.

“This sentence sends a strong message that these offences won’t be tolerated by the police or the courts. I’m grateful to partners at Cannock Chase District Council who assisted in this case and who we continue to work closely with them to tackle similar issues.

“Tuck has been offered support and assistance from the many services available to him in Cannock, but he refuses to engage with them.