Man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after car stopped in Lichfield

Officers stopped a black Ford Fusion on Grange Lane at 4.40pm on Monday.
The 26-year-old man, from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, cannabis, and driving while disqualified.
Police said that ecstasy tablets and cannabis were located and a number of phones were seized following a search of the suspect's home address. He remains in custody.