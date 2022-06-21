Notification Settings

Man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after car stopped in Lichfield

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after his vehicle was stopped in Lichfield.

Officers stopped a black Ford Fusion on Grange Lane at 4.40pm on Monday.

The 26-year-old man, from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, cannabis, and driving while disqualified.

Police said that ecstasy tablets and cannabis were located and a number of phones were seized following a search of the suspect's home address. He remains in custody.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

