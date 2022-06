A man was arrested after a spate of drain cover thefts in Staffordshire

A Ford Transit van was stopped by officers on Hill Street, Cannock, at around 2am on Saturday.

A 32-year-old man, from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and four counts of theft.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

In total, more than 30 drain covers have been stolen in South Staffordshire during the past few weeks.