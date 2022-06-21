Firefighters confirm serious fire at former Walsall care home was started deliberately

The care home in Slaney Road caught fire on Monday evening

At around 7pm on Monday, around 30 firefighters from six fire stations attended the blaze at the derelict care home on Slaney Road, Pleck, Walsall.

Fire crew from stations in Walsall, Willenhall, West Bromwich, Aldridge, Perry Barr and Tipton were met with a severe fire on the ground floor of the three-storey building which West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said is belived to have been deliberate.

The 'severe' fire was extinguished just before 8pm, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had to conduct a thorough search of the smoke-logged building after they were told it was used by homeless people, but no-one was found inside.

WMFS said in a statement: "At 7pm on Monday several fire crews responded to Slaney Road, Pleck, Walsall.

"We had received several 999 calls to a disused residential care home.

"The first of our crews arrived three minutes after being mobilised. Around 30 firefighters attended, from our fire stations in Walsall, Willenhall, West Bromwich, Aldridge, Perry Barr and Tipton.

"They were met with a severe fire on the ground floor of the three-storey building, which we believe was started deliberately. It was extinguished by 7.50pm.