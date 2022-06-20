Damian Badger

Damian Badger, 35, of Bromsgrove Street, Kidderminster, was issued with the order on June 17 at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

It prohibits him from loitering or entering a number of shops in Worcestershire, particularly Kidderminster, and also speaks to his behaviour and actions when addressed by shop staff or their security staff.

It was granted following an application by West Mercia Police due to Badger causing a significant amount distress and harassment to local businesses and members of the public.

PC Luke Worthington, from the safer neighbourhood team, said: “This CBO will no doubt reassure our local retailers and residents that the police will take positive action to make our communities safer.

“Badger has also been sentenced to eight weeks in prison following his flagrant disregard for court orders relating to his community service order. This is further evidence that the police and the courts will hold you accountable for your actions and that our communities will not stand idly by while you harass and try to intimidate.”

Once he leaves prison, Badger will be prohibited from entering or loitering outside any Tesco store in Worcestershire, outside Spar in Marlpool Lane, Kidderminster and outside Asda in New Road, Kidderminster.