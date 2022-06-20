Jury sent out to decide guilt of Oldbury's Goodwin brothers over shooting of Anthony Sergeant

Anthony Sergeant was shot dead in 2018

After an eight week trial Justice Paul Farrer sent the jury out this afternoon (Monday) after summing up the events leading up to the drive-by shooting of Mr Sergeant in Lea Bank, Birmingham, on August 25, 2018.

Connor Goodwin, 27, and brother Michael, 26, from Wallace Road in Oldbury, both deny murder.

Both brothers gave evidence in their defence at Birmingham Crown Court and claimed though they were involved in the sale of stolen cars they were not murderers.

They are on trial along with Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr, and Keenan Anderson, 25, of Albert Road, Handsworth, who also deny murder.