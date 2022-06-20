Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jury sent out to decide guilt of Oldbury's Goodwin brothers over shooting of Anthony Sergeant

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

The jury is now deliberating whether Oldbury brothers Connor and Michael Goodwin are guilty of murdering Anthony Sergeant.

Anthony Sergeant was shot dead in 2018
Anthony Sergeant was shot dead in 2018

After an eight week trial Justice Paul Farrer sent the jury out this afternoon (Monday) after summing up the events leading up to the drive-by shooting of Mr Sergeant in Lea Bank, Birmingham, on August 25, 2018.

Connor Goodwin, 27, and brother Michael, 26, from Wallace Road in Oldbury, both deny murder.

Both brothers gave evidence in their defence at Birmingham Crown Court and claimed though they were involved in the sale of stolen cars they were not murderers.

They are on trial along with Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr, and Keenan Anderson, 25, of Albert Road, Handsworth, who also deny murder.

Dante Mullings, who was also accused of taking part in the shooting, was shot dead in 2019.

Crime
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News