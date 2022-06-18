Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police descend on Sutton Coldfield after disorder and report of gunshots

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamCrimePublished:

Police cordoned off a major road in Sutton Coldfield after reports of disorder in the early hours of the morning, with one member of the public reporting hearing gunshots.

Queen Street in Sutton Coldfield was blocked off by police. Photo: Google Maps.
Queen Street in Sutton Coldfield was blocked off by police. Photo: Google Maps.

Queen Street, which runs through the town centre, was sealed off on Saturday morning as police investigate disorder on The Parade.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Road closures are in place in Sutton Coldfield while we investigate disorder on The Parade in the early hours of this morning.

"A member of the public reported hearing gunshots and officers arrived at the scene within minutes.

"We are speaking to witnesses and looking at CCTV of the area. One man reported being punched in the face, however he did not require hospital treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

"Anyone with information and has not spoken to us should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 436 of 18/6. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News