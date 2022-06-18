Police descend on Sutton Coldfield after disorder and report of gunshots

Queen Street in Sutton Coldfield was blocked off by police. Photo: Google Maps.

Queen Street, which runs through the town centre, was sealed off on Saturday morning as police investigate disorder on The Parade.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Road closures are in place in Sutton Coldfield while we investigate disorder on The Parade in the early hours of this morning.

"A member of the public reported hearing gunshots and officers arrived at the scene within minutes.

"We are speaking to witnesses and looking at CCTV of the area. One man reported being punched in the face, however he did not require hospital treatment. No other injuries have been reported.