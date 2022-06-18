Man, 29, in court charged with murder of woman in Wolverhampton

Kingsland Road, Wolverhampton, was sealed off by police

Rahul Sharma, of Hordern Road, Wolverhampton, is charged with the murder of a woman in her 40s, who was found with fatal injuries in Kingsland Road, shortly before 4am on Thursday. She died in New Cross Hospital a short time later.

Mr Sharma was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with murder.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "A post mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are required to establish the cause of her death.

"The woman’s next of kin has been informed and we are still trying to contact other close family members."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency on Kingsland Road at 3.53am on Thursday morning.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was found in a critical condition.

"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support which continued as the patient was transported to New Cross Hospital."

A resident in the area, who didn't want to be named, said her son had heard a scream at around 3.30am, but neither realised what it was until the news had broken.

She said: "I was in bed on the other side of the house and didn't hear a thing, but my son told me in the morning about what he had heard around 3.30am.