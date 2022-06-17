Voices of charity medics heard in new video to tackle knife crime

The partnership aims to send a powerful message to teenagers and young people about the potential consequences through the personal experiences of the charity’s doctors and critical care paramedics.

A video has been produced which hears first-hand experiences of crews on the scene as they talk about what they witness on a daily and nightly basis.

They speak about the complex medical interventions they’re having to perform to try to keep victims of these crimes alive through procedures like thoracotomies – where they crack open the chest to resuscitate a major trauma patient.

The video forms part of a wider campaign that aims to educate and inform teenagers of the irreversible and dangerous realities, with the objective being to provide them with the harsh truth in the hope they will choose not to carry a knife.

It will be shown in schools, targeting 13 to 16-year-olds, and broadcast across WMP and TAAS social media channels.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, who leads on serious youth violence for West Midlands Police, said: “Knife crime and violence is an issue which concerns all of us and too many people’s lives have been affected by its tragic consequences.

“This partnership is really important – our colleagues at TAAS see the true horrors of knife crime and fight hard to save people seriously injured as a result.

“A better understanding of the drivers for violence among young people is crucial and part of this is around us listening to them better. Education is also key – this video is a perfect example as the message is so powerful. Imagine if it was your friend needing life-saving treatment?”

The collaboration came about after TAAS witnessed a rise in knife-related incidents over recent years, with over 250 callouts being reported last year, and over 100 already this year.

TAAS critical care paramedic, Mark Beasley features in the educational video.

He said: “Too often we are finding ourselves tasked to knife-related incidents, and we see this now at all hours of the day and night.

“We want to educate the younger generation and want them to think twice about picking up a knife and using it. It is extremely sad to be with the victim of knife crime when their friends have left them, and we are desperately trying to save their life through our advanced critical care.

“We hope that - alongside our WMP colleague’s great efforts on tackling the issue of knife crime - we can help get through to the younger generation by educating them on what we really see, and the too often fatal outcome. We hope that they choose life, not knife, and that we see knife crime begin to decline rather than increase.”