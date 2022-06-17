Police warn about rise in burglaries in Wordsley

Brierley Hill PCSO Ryan Cox warned residents about the recent spate of thefts.
He said: "We have unfortunately seen a rise in burglaries around the Wordsley area in the last two weeks. We have found the offenders method of working seems to be snapping door locks to gain entry before searching the property for vehicle keys."
He added: "High performance vehicles seem to be the preferred target. Where possible remember to keep all doors and windows to properties secure and use your alarm system. Perhaps now is a good time to review your security."