Do you know these men? Image released after attempted break-in at Wolverhampton home

Do you know these two men?

A CCTV image of the men has been released and police in Wolverhampton are trying to trace them.

There was an attempt to get into a home in Goodwood Drive at around 3am on Friday, March 11.

Wolverhampton Police posted the image on Twitter with the message: "Do you know these two men?

"We want to talk to them after there was an attempt to get into a home in Goodwood Drive, Wolverhampton, at around 3am on Friday, March 11.