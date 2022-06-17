Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Do you know these men? Image released after attempted break-in at Wolverhampton home

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have issued an appeal for information on two men after an attempted break-in at a Wolverhampton home.

Do you know these two men?
Do you know these two men?

A CCTV image of the men has been released and police in Wolverhampton are trying to trace them.

There was an attempt to get into a home in Goodwood Drive at around 3am on Friday, March 11.

Wolverhampton Police posted the image on Twitter with the message: "Do you know these two men?

"We want to talk to them after there was an attempt to get into a home in Goodwood Drive, Wolverhampton, at around 3am on Friday, March 11.

"If you know who they are contact us, quoting investigation 20/289766/22, via Live Chat or on 101."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News