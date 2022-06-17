Community order over attempt to burgle Wolverhampton property

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Kyran Hill, 18, was told by a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court to use the opportunity to show his family that he has turned over a new leaf.

He admitted attempted burglary of a dwelling, in Southbourne Road, in Fordhoueses, Wolverhampton on November 16 last year.

Hill, of Three Tuns Lane, Oxley also Wolverhampton was sentenced to an 18-month community order with conditions to attend 20 rehabilitation activity days and to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

He must pay £340 costs and the victims' surcharge.