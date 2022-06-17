Community order over attempt to burgle Wolverhampton property

Kyran Hill, 18, was told by a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court to use the opportunity to show his family that he has turned over a new leaf.
He admitted attempted burglary of a dwelling, in Southbourne Road, in Fordhoueses, Wolverhampton on November 16 last year.
Hill, of Three Tuns Lane, Oxley also Wolverhampton was sentenced to an 18-month community order with conditions to attend 20 rehabilitation activity days and to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.
He must pay £340 costs and the victims' surcharge.
Judge Mr Recorder Mark Worsley told him: "I don't know if this i your last chance, but this is an opportunity for you to show your family that you can improve yourself."