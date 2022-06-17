Notification Settings

Community order over attempt to burgle Wolverhampton property

By Deborah Hardiman

A man has been given a community sentence for attempting to burgle a house.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Kyran Hill, 18, was told by a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court to use the opportunity to show his family that he has turned over a new leaf.

He admitted attempted burglary of a dwelling, in Southbourne Road, in Fordhoueses, Wolverhampton on November 16 last year.

Hill, of Three Tuns Lane, Oxley also Wolverhampton was sentenced to an 18-month community order with conditions to attend 20 rehabilitation activity days and to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

He must pay £340 costs and the victims' surcharge.

Judge Mr Recorder Mark Worsley told him: "I don't know if this i your last chance, but this is an opportunity for you to show your family that you can improve yourself."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

