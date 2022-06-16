Woman who hid behind relationship with convicted drug trafficker to evade law is locked up for three years

Sinead Lavelle

Sinead Lavelle, of Offmore Road, Kidderminster, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine after a four-week trial in December last year.

Four men, including her partner Gareth Pegler of Saxon Way, Wychbold, were convicted of drug related offences during the same trial and subsequently sentenced to a total of more than 26 years in prison.

The other men were Mighele Massey, of Stourbridge Road, Dudley; Karl Browning, of Hurcott Road, Kidderminster and Darren Pegler, of Coronation Way, Kidderminster.

Lavelle, 34, was sentenced at Hereford Crown Court last Friday.

Judge Martin Jackson said in his summing up that although she may not have been a totally willing participant she was at the very least turning a blind eye, having previously said about Gareth Pegler "he does what he does".

Lavelle was told: "You stayed and rekindled a relationship with a partner who is a professional criminal so there has to be a price to pay."

Her role in the enterprise involved collecting drugs, paying those involved and was present on some of the drugs trips including at times with her children.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Evans said: "Wives and partners often try and hide behind the relationship claiming a lack of knowledge in an attempt to evade prosecution, as Sinead Lavelle did in this case.

"She assisted with the enterprise and benefited from both the profits and the lifestyle.

"As a result of her involvement and sentence her children are now faced with the unfortunate situation where both parents are absent and serving sentences in prison.