Spate of Land Rover thefts involving keyless devices prompts investigation

It is believed thieves are using signal-cloning devices

Reports suggest that thieves are using keyless devices to enter vehicles on people’s driveways overnight.

Between May 29 and June 8, officers recovered four Range Rovers which were stolen in the area, with more reports emerging in recent days.

On June 8, a bronze coloured Range Rover was reported stolen, without keys, from an address on Penstone Lane in Wolverhampton.

It is believed that the vehicle was driven in the direction of Willenhall following the theft.

On the same day, it was reported that a green Range Rover Evoke was stolen from an address in Wombourne.

Officers later discovered the vehicle, abandoned and damaged, in the West Midlands area.

Then, between 10pm on June 15 and 2.30am June 16, a white Range Rover Evoke was stolen, without keys, from the driveway of an address on White Hill in Kinver.

Chief Inspector David Wain, force lead for vehicle crime, said: "Offenders appear to be using signal-cloning devices to facilitate these thefts without keys.

"We advise motorists to consider storing their keys inside of a Faraday box, which can stop the signal from being cloned and prevent thieves from accessing your vehicle.

"Installing CCTV and securing your vehicle with a steering-lock will further discourage opportunists from targeting your property.

"We would also like to reassure the community that our officers are committed to investigating these reports thoroughly and patrols in the area have been increased in order to apprehend these thieves and protect the belongings of the public."