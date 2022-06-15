Pc attacked outside Molineux identified as 'dedicated' Wolves liaison officer

Police at Wolverhampton FC vs Aston Villa at Molineux

The officer, now named as Pc Dave Hulson, was attacked behind the Stan Cullis stand at around 7.25pm on Tuesday, 20 minutes before England's Nations League game against Hungary.

It’s understood he was approached from behind by a group of men on a grassed area and hit in the side of his head.

Pc Hulson, who is dedicated to Wolves as liaison officer, was knocked unconscious and suffered serious cuts and bruising.

Colleagues rushed to help Pc Hulson, who was taken to hospital before being allowed home after treatment, although further test results are awaited to establish if there is any permanent injury.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Wednesday that the officer has now been discharged from hospital to recover at home.

Four men, aged 21, 20, 19 and 18, were later arrested and a fifth man, aged 18, was arrested after the match, on suspicion of assault.

All five, from Wolverhampton and Dudley, have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Kate Longbottom from Force CID, said: "Pc Hulson is dedicated to Wolves FC as liaison officer and helps to ensure games at the stadium are safe and enjoyable for everyone attending.

"We are shocked that this apparently unprovoked attack has left him with such serious injuries and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“We are continuing to ask for anyone who saw what happened and hasn’t spoken to us to come forward.”