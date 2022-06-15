Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man hands himself in after video of dog being carried by neck circulates online

By Nathan RoweHednesfordCrimePublished:

A man has handed himself in after shocking footage circulated online of a dog being carried by its neck.

The video consisted of dashcam footage and was shared on YouTube
The video consisted of dashcam footage and was shared on YouTube

The video consisted of dashcam footage and was shared on YouTube and across social media, amassing 2,000 views.

It showed a white dog being carried by what appeared to be its neck on Hill Street, Hednesford on June 12.

The publisher of the video shared it in hopes of finding out why the dog was being carried in that way, due to concerns for its safety.

Now, the man has handed himself into police and a referral has been made to the RSPCA – the video has now been removed offline.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Police were notified of a video circulating on social media on Sunday whereby a man with a dog was recorded in Hednesford.

"The man has come forward to officers and a referral has been made to the RSPCA."

Crime
News
Hednesford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News