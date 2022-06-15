Criminal jailed for fracturing mechanic's jaw in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Matthew Bristow was on licence from prison and at the wheel of a black Mercedes which struck the rear of a vehicle being driven by garage worker James Beard, in Pountney Street, Graisley, in Wolverhampton, on September 8 last year.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Ricky Tiwana said the victim had been moving a customer's car when he stopped at a nearby junction.

He said the Mercedes struck the rear of the vehicle and when Mr Beard got out to speak to the defendant about what happened, a row ensued during which the victim was punched once in the face resulting in him suffering a bleeding mouth and a broken jaw.

Mr Tiwana said due to his injury the victim was unable to work for 10 weeks and was found himself with debts "for the first time in his life" amounting to £5,000. He also developed sleeping problems and feared going out after the attack.

The court also heard that the following month on October 23 Bristow was arrested for assaulting a woman, after which he was recalled to prison and was subsequently sentenced to for 39 months for that offence in March this year.

The 35-year-old railway worker was jailed for conspiracy to commit robbery in 2015 and was released on licence after serving part of his 11-year term in 2020. He is now also serving the remainder of that sentence.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding Mr Beard and was sentenced on Tuesday(14) at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Miss Samantha Powis, mitigating barrister, said: "He is well aware that will be spending a prolonged period in custody. He had a difficult life as a child.

"He is extremely sorry for what happened to Mr Beard and doesn't offer any excuse."