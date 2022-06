Zane Smart has been identified as the victim

Zane Smart, aged 15, died from his injuries after being allegedly stabbed in The Haymarket area of Pendeford in Wolverhampton on May 27.

A teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on Tuesday appeared at the crown court charged with his murder. No pleas were given at the preliminary hearing, but a provisional trial date was set for February 6 next year.

There was no application for bail.