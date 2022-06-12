Driver of speeding stolen car which crashed into shop escaped police by hobbling away on crutches

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted a picture of the crash's aftermath

On Saturday evening the driver of the stolen car crashed into two vehicles and into the side of Lifestyle Express, Newton Road.

Shop owner Harvinder Singh was stunned to see the driver hobble off on crutches and over a fence near the Malt Shovel pub.

He told the Express and Star: "It was quite comical really I could not believe what I was seeing. He was on crutches and going really slowly towards the Malt Shovel pub where he disappeared over a fence towards the creek.

"A customer told me today there was a man with crutches wandering round his garden, when asked what he was doing the man said he was being chased by some men with a knife."

He added: "I can't believe he got away, the car was stolen and I am just glad no-one was injured because someone could easily have been standing there.

"He has written off our van, damaged another vehicle and crashed into the corner of the shop."

Mr Singh has run the shop for 15 years and there was no question whether he would open today (Sunday).

He said: "Our customers have been brilliant, they were coming in all day to see if we were alright. You have to see funny side of it really, we have been laughing at the footage of him trying to get away."

West Bromwich Fire Station responded to the incident and warned drivers to watch their speed.

The fire station tweeted: "White watch responded to RTC on the Newton Road West Bromwhich tonight, driver was speeding and left the scene on crutches before emergency services arrived.

"Please reduce your speed on our roads and don’t drive under the influence. The building left safe to continue business."

The Newton Road is a notorious accident black spot with several fatalities over the last 20 years including a 15-year-old who died when he crashed his mother's BMW into a speed camera on the central reservation.

Saturday's crash happened just 50 metres from the birthplace of Bishop Francis Asbury who emigrated to America and founded the US Methodist Church by criss-crossing the continent on horseback until his death in 1816.

The historic cottage would have sustained serious structural damage if the car had crashed into it at a similar speed the shop was hit.