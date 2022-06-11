Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenage girl grabbed from behind and threatened in Cannock robbery

By Nathan RoweCannockCrimePublished:

Two teenage boys were arrested after a young girl was threatened with a sharp object and robbed in an alleyway.

Remington Drive. Photo: Google
Remington Drive. Photo: Google

The boys, aged 15 and 16, have been released on conditional bail after they were arrested in connection with the robbery.

Police are appealing for witnesses after it was reported that two males approached a teenage girl as she walked along an alleyway off Remington Drive in Cannock.

The girl was grabbed from behind at around 8.50pm on Wednesday, threatened and showed a sharp object before her vape, wallet and mobile phone were stolen.

She was not hurt but was left shaken by the ordeal.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy, both from Walsall, on suspicion of robbery.

Both have since been released on conditional bail.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police, said: "Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Cannock.

"At around 8.50pm on Wednesday it was reported that two males approached a teenage girl as she walked along an alleyway off Remington Drive.

"Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter or call 101 quoting incident number 807 of 8 June.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage."

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News