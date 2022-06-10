Warrant on Kidderminster property leads to seizure of drugs, samurai sword, and air rifle

The items were seized from a property on Radford Avenue, Kidderminster

A closure order under section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act was also sought by officers for the property on Radford Avenue, which was granted by Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court at a hearing on Wednesday.

The property has now been returned to the landlord.

Superintendent Mel Paley said: “Our Safer Neighbourhood teams are committed to preventing and reducing harm in our local communities.

“We worked alongside our partners and put a robust plan in place to tackle the issue of drugs and anti-social behaviour on our streets, and will continue to take action to disrupt the activity of those suspected of being involved to keep our communities safe.”

To report concerns about drugs and drugs supply visit the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website.