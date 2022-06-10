Hospital order for son who unlawfully killed dad in Bloxwich family home

Lee Gadd

Lee Gadd was found by police officers with multiple back and neck wounds in his home, in Broad Lane, Bloxwich, in Walsall, on May 24 last year after concerned relatives and his neighbours were unable to contact him.

He was killed by his son Bradley Pye, 25, who will be subject to an indefinite hospital order to protect the public after being sentenced on Friday at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The house in Broad Lane, Bloxwich

Pye who was trained in plumbing by his father, pleaded guilty to his manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility at a previous hearing.

Sentencing him Judge Chambers QC said following the incident the defendant was diagnosed as suffering from the significant mental condition paranoia schizophrenia.