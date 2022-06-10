Driver appears in court over Walsall cyclist's death

Florentine Chinanga–Chou

Florentine Chinanga–Chou died after his bicycle was struck by a red Vauxhall Corsa, in Midland Road, Darlaston, in the early hours of November 27, 2020.

The case relates to a ram-raid incident at Boots, in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, after which the same car was allegedly in collision with the cyclist a short time later.

At a preliminary hearing at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday, Christopher James Talbot, 38, faced a charge of causing Mr Chinanga–Chou's death.

The case was transferred to Wolverhampton Crown Court where it will next be heard next month. Talbot, of Birchills Street, Birchills, Walsall, was remanded in custody.

Mr Chinanga–Chou, who lived in Darlaston, was treated by emergency services but confirmed dead at the scene.

Paying tribute following his death, his family said: “Florentine was such a gentle and soft spoken young man who often spoke of his plans for his future, a future which has been stolen in the cruelest of manner.

"He was hardworking and deeply caring not only towards his family but to all who came in contact with him. He loved listening to music and playing with his siblings.