Helicopter and ambulance crews scrambled to Wolverhampton street amid 'incident'

Emergency services – including a number of ambulances and police cars – rushed to Jeffcock Road at around 8.50pm yesterday.
McDonald's car park was "full of police and emergency vehicles" according to social media amid reports of a shooting there.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police to Jeffcock Road, Wolverhampton at 8.49pm. A number of ambulance resources attended the scene but were later stood down as no patient was found on scene."
West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.