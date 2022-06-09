Notification Settings

Helicopter and ambulance crews scrambled to Wolverhampton street amid 'incident'

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A helicopter and ambulance crews were scrambled to a street in Wolverhampton after reports of an "incident" taking place.

Jeffcock Road. Photo: Google
Emergency services – including a number of ambulances and police cars – rushed to Jeffcock Road at around 8.50pm yesterday.

McDonald's car park was "full of police and emergency vehicles" according to social media amid reports of a shooting there.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police to Jeffcock Road, Wolverhampton at 8.49pm. A number of ambulance resources attended the scene but were later stood down as no patient was found on scene."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

