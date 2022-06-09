Notification Settings

Appeal after another van stolen from industrial unit

By Nathan Rowe

Another van has been stolen from an industrial park in Staffordshire following an earlier theft this week

Cobbett Road - Google Maps
Shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, five men are believed to have forced entry into an industrial unit on Cobbett Road in Burntwood.

Once inside, they stole a white Citroen Relay van.

It is believed that this latest theft may be linked to one reported on Sunday, where a van containing approximately £20,000 in wedding decorations was stolen from the same location.

The offenders may have been travelling in a white vehicle prior to the theft.

Speaking following the first theft, Chief Inspector David Wain, vehicle crime lead for Staffordshire Police, said: "This theft has had a profound effect on the business and undoubtedly on the events and individuals they were due to cater for.

"Thankfully, the business has been able to replace many of the items last minute, but the theft of the van remains a significant loss."

Anyone with any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of this latest theft is asked police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 205 of 8 June.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

